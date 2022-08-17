I was out for 2 months but team hasn't forgotten what I have done for 2 years: KL Rahul

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KL Rahul

K L Rahul is back in the Indian squad to lead India in the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. He will play for the team after a long time as he was out owing to injury. He couldn't thank the team management enough for remembering his contribution in the last two years.

"You might be out for two months but they haven't forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in the last two-three years. Players thrive in such an environment," the Indian captain said.

He feels that the Indian team management has been able to create an environment that can bridge the gap during the transformation from a good to a great player.

"It is this kind of environment that can help a player transform from being a good player to a great player, playing a lot more match-winning innings for his team," said Rahul.

"It is very important for a player to get the backing of selectors, coach, and captain. It gives you so much confidence that your mindset is clear and you can focus on the things that are necessary. It becomes easy for a player that your support group is backing you," the stylish right-hander added.

Rahul has had his share of injuries and the latest was surgery after being detected with a sports hernia.

"Injuries are part of the sport and that part hasn't been too kind to me, but it's part of the journey, and you got to take the good and the bad," he added.

Originality is very important, and Rahul believes that in his short tenure as leader, he has tried to be himself and let others in the team maintain their own individually.

"I can't go out there and be someone else. Then I won't be fair to myself, to the team, or to the game. I try and be myself and let the other players be themselves as they want," Rahul said.

"I can't even compare myself with these guys (MSD), their numbers and achievement are far greater in terms of what they have done for the country, and I don't think any name could be taken in the same breath," he added.

