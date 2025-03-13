'I was naive thinking it'll be fine': McSweeney recalls chaotic time in India Test series against Bumrah Nathan McSweeney scored just 72 runs in six innings in the three Test matches he played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. McSweeney was dropped from the Test squad after the first three Tests and even though he was part of the travelling party, he didn't play a game for Australia in Sri Lanka.

Usman Khawaja was back to scoring runs at will in two matches in Sri Lanka after he admitted that he was simply 'Bumrah-d' in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the veteran left-hander remained in the squad but there was another opener for Australia, who lost his place in the side after not being able to handle the Indian vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah and negotiate him successfully, Nathan McSweeney and South Australia mentioned that it was hard work against one of the modern greats.

Recalling his experience against Bumrah, McSweeney told the 'Willow Talk' Podcast that before facing the Indian pacer, he thought it wouldn't be a big deal until he was and the right-hander learned it the hard way. Asked what was facing Bumrah like? "Chaos, probably. Tough work," responded McSweeney.

"Yeah, tough work is probably an understatement. He's an incredible bowler. I was probably naive going into it, never faced him before and [thinking] he'll be fine. But he's an incredible bowler that has a great skill but just relentless ability to pitch the ball in the area where you don't want as a batter," McSweeney added saying that he took heart from the fact that probably none of the Aussie batters were able to play him with freedom.

"So, it was a very tough challenge but also gave me a hope that no one kind of had great success against him and everyone was trying to tackle him at the same time and no one was playing him with ease, which gave me a little bit of confidence." The right-hander scored 72 runs in six innings at an average of 14.4 while getting dismissed by Bumrah four out of five times.

McSweeney was dropped straight after the MCG Test and instantly scored a 70-odd for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League before getting into the domestic season for South Australia. McSweeney admitted that it was a tough period for him but no different from probably what every other athlete must have gone through during his career.

"I think everyone who plays the game has self-doubts and when Bumrah is running in and I think I averaged four against him in the series," he said. "It's definitely sometimes in the hotel room trying to tinker with ways that how I can combat that and what I'm doing is the right way. Do I stick through it or do I try and mix things up? I think, that's the game and that's what makes it really challenging so I guess from my point of view and my attitude is you know."

The 26-year-old then mentioned that he could just do his job, focus on the controllables, watch the ball and improve. McSweeney might still be on the plane to London as part of Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa in June but may not get a place in the XI.