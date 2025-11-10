'I was emotional': Sneh Rana heaps praise on Virat Kohli, opens up on emotional IPL victory for RCB Star India women's cricketer Sneh Rana recently came forward and heaped massive praise on batter Virat Kohli for her performances, and opened up on his emotional IPL winning campaign with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally broke the deadlock in the 18th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). After 18 years of waiting, the franchise managed to clinch their first-ever IPL trophy, scripting history and ending an unwanted record that they had been looking to break for several years.

After the final win, the glimpses of ace batter Virat Kohli quickly went viral. After years of dedication and loyalty to the franchise, Kohli was captured on his knees crying as the side finally clinched the title. A picture that had made the rounds all over social media.

Speaking on the same, star India women’s cricketer Sneh Rana took centre stage and reflected on Kohli’s reaction after the IPL win.

"I also got goosebumps and I was emotional. Virat Kohli is that player who has set a very big example for everyone. Not just for Indians but all over the world. He was working hard for a long time. The loyalty that he has shown for RCB, 17 years is a long time, and when that final over was going on, he started crying. It was seen how full he was and the hunger he had to lift that trophy, and the hard work of so many years paid off. It was seen in the emotions," Sneh Rana told Filmygyaan.

Rana opened up on her time with RCB in WPL 2025

It is worth noting that Sneh Rana joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru women as a replacement player in the WPL 2025, and she also spoke up on her time with the franchise in the season.

"I was playing domestic matches for Railways when the auction was going on. I went unsold but I did not feel a lot. Suddenly, one day Smriti called me that can you join RCB? I was in Dehradun and doing office. So I said, yeah, why not, I'll come,” Rana said.