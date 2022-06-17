I was dropped many times from the team: Dinesh Karthik while speaking about his comeback in Team India, Watch

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/TWITTER Dinesh Karthik speaks about coming back to the team

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has returned to the Indian team after three long years. Since his comeback, he has always expressed his feeling of pride and happiness for playing for his country. This is the reason he never fails to enjoy every moment of being in the squad.

India is set to lock horns with South Africa during the 4th T20I match in Rajkot. It is a must-win game for the team to keep the series alive as the Proteas are already in a 2-1 lead.

Ahead of the fourth match, Karthik spoke about his journey before and after making comeback to the Indian team during a video interview posted by BCCI.

"I have been dropped many times"

During the interview, Karthik spoke about how he returned to the team. He said, "I have been dropped many times and I have always wanted to come back to the Indian team. That has been my biggest drive, whether I played domestic or the IPL. The urge and fire in the belly in terms of wanting to come back here and wear the national colours and represent India has been something that I dream of every day. That is what has kept me going in the last decade or so.” He said it has always been his dream of playing in the blue jersey. He said that he was trying continuously for the last three years to be a part of the team and was trying to bring improvement in his game.

In the last 15 years, cricket changed a lot

During the interview, Karthik who came back to Indian Team after 2019 expressed that in the last 15 years the game has changed a lot. He said especially T20 cricket has changed a lot. He said that he has been a part of it and has seen it grow closely. "I changed my game according to today's time and made an entry in the team," he added. He also shared his feelings of how happy he is about the fact that he made his comeback against the Proteas.

Karthik who donned the role of finisher for RCB in the recently concluded IPL scored 330 runs with an average of 55 and strike rate of 183.33 runs in the season.

"If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place!" Karthik said in a post after the selection.