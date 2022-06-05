I was determined that I had to wound Sachin in that Test at any cost: Shoaib Akhtar makes a big revelation

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shaoib Akhtar's big revelation

Former Pakistan bowler, Shoaib Akhtar is known for his lethal bowling. He holds a record for bowling the fastest delivery in the world. In 2003, he bowled at a speed of 161.3 kmph.

The Rawalpindi Express has recently made a big revelation in an interview. He shared an anecdote of India's tour to Pakistan when he was bowling to India star batter Sachin Tendulkar. Akhtar admitted that he intended to hurt Tendulkar during the third Test match which was being played in Karachi.

"I'm revealing this for the first time. I intentionally wanted to hit Sachin in that Test match. I was determined that I had to wound Sachin in that Test at any cost. Inzamam kept telling me that bowl in front of the wickets, but I wanted to hit Sachin. So I hit him on his helmet and I felt he was done. But when I watched the video, I saw Sachin had managed to save his head,” confessed Akhtar.

Tendulkar was sent back to the hut by Abdul Razzaq by scoring just 23 runs. It was the same test when Irfan Pathan took the famous hat-trick by scalping wickets of Salman Butt, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Yousuf in the first over. India lost that match by 341 runs, which also cost them the three-match series 1-0.

Akhtar made his debut for Pakistan in 1997 in Test matches. He started playing ODIs in 1998 and T20i in 2006. He played for the last time for his country in the year 2011. During his career, he has taken 178 wickets in 46 Test matches, 247 wickets from 163 ODIs, and 19 wickets from 15 T20I.