'I want to see Bazball': Siraj teases Joe Root as England play cautiously in 3rd Test at Lord's - WATCH England curbed their 'Bazball' instincts and actually applied themselves when the ball was doing all sorts of stuff at Lord's, but still, despite long periods of no success, India kept chipping at the wickets after losing the toss for the third Test in a row.

London:

Headingley saw a controlled version of Bazball, especially on the final day when England needed to chase down 371 to win the opening Test of the five-match Test series against India. It didn't come off at Edgbaston, which India won quite comprehensively and whether due to the pitch or England felt that they had their backs against the wall, the batters slowed it down to playing traditional Test cricket, so much so that it the scoring rate came down to under three per over.

There was a period of 29 balls on the trot just after lunch, which saw not a single run scored for England. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj kept running in and Joe Root and Ollie Pope just played and missed. The bounce was up and down and the ball was moving miles. Root and Pope finally settled down but the cautious approach was evident and Mohammed Siraj tried to take a dig at England's 'slow' batting. Siraj was apparently missing Bazball and egged Root on to get back to it.

"Baz, Baz, Bazball. Come on, I want to see," chirped Siraj as Root missed the attempted cut to a shortish delivery from the Indian pacer. Even Indian captain Shubman Gill during those periods was heard on the stump mic saying that England were back to traditional boring Test cricket and that it wasn't entertaining cricket anymore.