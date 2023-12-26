I want to ask...: Tabraiz Shamsi questions ICC's 'double standards' over Usman Khawaja's shoes episode

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Usman Khawaja has been at loggerheads with the ICC for the last few days over expression of beliefs through shoes, black armband or a sticker

Veteran Australian opener Usman has been in the news for the last couple of weeks or so for the reasons he wouldn't want to be in the headlines for but he has. Whether it was his training shoes first or the black armband in the first Test against Pakistan in Perth or now a dove sticker on the bat, Khawaja is finding ways to express his beliefs and things he feels about strongly given the Gaza crisis but the ICC is not letting him to.

Since the ICC didn't allow him to wear the shoes that carried messages "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right", Khawaja resorted to wearing a black armband during the Test match but was reprimanded for that too. Now, after the sticker wasn't allowed as well, Australian captain Pat Cummins has spoken in favour of Khawaja and how the whole team feels for the veteran left-hander. West Indies great Michael Holding slammed the ICC for a selective stance over display of personal and political beliefs on match equipments and now Tabraiz Shamsi has spoken in favour of Khawaja.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shamsi wrote, "I would like the @ICC to explain what exactly has @Uz_Khawaja done wrong?? Why the double standards?? #AllLivesAreEqual #FreedomIsAHumanRight."

After ICC reprimanded him for wearing a black armband without prior approval, Khawaja said that it was for bereavement and wouldn't wear it again in the upcoming games. Khawaja, however, wasn't going to sit down quietly as he mentioned that he would take it up with the ICC and deal with them himself regarding the matter.

Now that the black armband and even the dove sticker on the bat or the shoe is out of question, it will be interesting to see what Khawaja comes up with on Tuesday and how will he be feeling mentally given it will be a huge occasion at the MCG in front of a packed crowd.

Latest Cricket News