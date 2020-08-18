'I think his farewell match will be at..': VVS Laxman reveals where MS Dhoni is likely to end his career

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has revealed where MS Dhoni would end his cricketing career.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni anounced his international retirement on Saturday, after over 15 years since making his India debut. The former Indian captain called time on his international career as India's most successful captain, leading the side to all four ICC trophies during his time - the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and the Test Mace.

Many hoped to see MS Dhoni in the Indian jersey for a final time before the legendary Indian cricketer caled time. However, Dhoni will continue to play in the Indian Premier League, where he represents Chennai Super Kings.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman, while talking about Dhoni's retirement, said that the former Indian captain is likely to play his farewell match at the Chepauk, just like how Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to cricket at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Number one is we all have to recognise that he (Dhoni) is very passionate about CSK. One of the reasons CSK has been the most successful franchise has been MS Dhoni’s leadership. So, he will go out and he will do everything possible for CSK to win the trophy. But as far as the fans are concerned, I think the euphoria will be there to be seen," Laxman said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

“Till the time he is going to play cricket, he will be captaining CSK. I think each and every movement of MS Dhoni will be watched very closely, will be relished by each and every cricketing fan of his. So, they will enjoy each and every moment MS Dhoni spends on the cricket field.

“I think MS Dhoni’s farewell game will be whenever he plays his last match for CSK. And I can tell you for sure, just like the way Sachin had that farewell match at the Wankhede, I think the farewell match will be at the Chepauk."

Laxman said that the cricket fans all around the world will be glued to their television sets when Dhoni enters the cricket field for a final time in his career.

“And all the fans, not only at the ground but around the world, not only the Indian fans but all the cricketing fans will be watching that last game of MS whenever that will happen,” Laxman concluded.

Dhoni retired from international cricket after appearing for India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is. He had already retired from the longest format of the game in 2014.

