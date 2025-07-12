'I still want to play Test cricket': Ajinkya Rahane hopes to don whites for India again Ajinkya Rahane last played for India in Tests during the World Test Championship final 2023 against Australia. Rahane has expressed his desire to play in the Test format again, despite having last donned the whites two years ago.

New Delhi:

Running out of scheme of things, India batter Ajinkya Rahane is hoping to return to Test cricket again as he keeps a fire burning inside himself to play the purest format of cricket. Rahane was at Lord's during India's five-match series against England.

During an interview on Sky Sports Cricket, the batter said that he wants to return to the Test format. "It’s good to be here. I still want to play Test cricket. I am really passionate about playing Test cricket, and at this moment, I am enjoying my cricket. Just here for a few days, and I carried my training clothes so that I can keep myself fit. Our domestic season is starting so the preparation has just begun," the 37-year-old said on Sky Sports Cricket.

Rahane has not played a Test for India since last representing the team during the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. The right-handed batter has played 85 Test matches till now and has over 5000 runs in the format, 5077 to be precise.

Earlier, too, Rahane had expressed his desire to play Test cricket. "I would love to be back in the Indian set-up again. The desire, the hunger, the fire is still there. Fitness-wise, I am right up there. I just want to take one game at a time, thinking about this IPL right now, and then, let’s see what happens in the future," Rahane had said a few months earlier.

"I am a guy who will never give up. (I) always try and give my best on the field; give more than 100 per cent. It’s always about that, focusing on controllable things. I have been playing domestic cricket as well, and I am really enjoying my cricket at this moment," he had added.

Notably, Rahane has even led India in six matches in Tests, including in three of the historic Border-Gavaskar series in 2020/21. After regular skipper Virat Kohli had returned home for the birth of his child and India were handed a proper drubbing at Adelaide, getting bowled out for 36, Rahane led one of the most famous comebacks in the history of Test cricket.

His remarkable century in the second Test in Melbourne lifted the Indian team from the floor and helped them win a series out of nowhere despite battling injury-forced absences.