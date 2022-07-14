I see him coming back and doing well: Sourav Ganguly backs Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's name was missing from the squad announced to play upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies.

The former Team India skipper's performance was underwhelming lately. Whether it was IPL 2022, where he scored just 341 runs in 16 matches, his poor score of 11 and 20 at Edgbaston, or him getting dismissed on 1 and 11 in the two T20Is in ongoing India's England tour, Virat has been struggling with his bat.

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly gave his take on the star player Virat's game.

"Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn't happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that, " Ganguly said while speaking to ANI.

Virat's place in playing XI is also been questioned and his form is being criticized.

“These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That's part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game,” Ganguly further added.

Kohli missed the first match of the ODI series against England and remains doubtful for the second game at Lord's on 14th July, Thursday.