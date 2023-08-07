'I remember watching World Cup from home': Rohit Sharma recalls 2011 WC disappointment

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is set to lead India for the first time in a 50-over World Cup as the tournament comes to his nation after 2011. Sharma will have a task at his hands in India's aim to end an ICC title trophy drought even though he had two opportunities. Sharma has now recalled his bittersweet memories from India's victorious campaign in 2011.

Sharma was a regular face in the Indian team from 2007 onwards. However, he used to play in the middle order and not at the top, where has enjoyed the peak of his career. The right-handed batter was not picked for the 2011 tournament and that still makes him remember his disappointment. "2011 was a memorable one for all of us, I remember watching it from home, every single match, every single ball which was being bowled and that was being played," Sharma said as quoted by the ICC.

He then claimed that he underwent two different emotions of disappointment over personal suffering and happiness to see India go well. "There were two kinds of emotions, one was obviously I was not a part of it, so I was a little disappointed. I decided I was not going to watch the World Cup, but again, the second memory I remember was that India was playing so well, quarter-finals onwards," the current skipper said.

Rohit Sharma on Shreyas Iyer

India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer continues to remain absent from the team due to a back injury. He has undergone surgery and is now aiming to make a comeback. Sharma also opened on him. The Indian captain said that Iyer is on track to achieve full fitness and the team has kept fingers crossed over him. "Shreyas Iyer is on the track to full fitness, so fingers crossed for World Cup," Sharma said during an event in the USA.

