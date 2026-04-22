'I play to win the trophy': Shreyas Iyer on manifesting IPL glory for Punjab Kings this year

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The team has played six matches so far and won five, while their game against the Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain earlier. They are on top of the points table with 11 points and are well on their way to becoming the first team to seal their place in the playoffs. Well, if their skipper Shreyas Iyer is to be believed, he is already manifesting winning the trophy for the franchise, and if that is the case, the first half has gone exactly to the plan for him.

Iyer is walking the talk as well, leading the team superbly on the field. He has been batting superbly as well and has led from the front on that front. He has already proved his leadership skills and has been growing exceptionally under the watchful eyes of head coach Ricky Ponting.

In a recent interaction with JioStar, Shreyas Iyer opened up on manifesting IPL glory for the Punjab Kings, who have not won the trophy even once in 19 seasons so far. "Whenever I play in any tournament, I play to win. For me, winning is everything; there is no substitute. Even if it doesn’t happen, that is fine, I can accept it and move on. But whatever I do, whatever my efforts are for, it is for the trophy. I play to win.

"Whatever tournaments and opportunities come up next, I will definitely want to win them. For this year, the manifestation is to win the IPL. I just want to put it out there in the universe that I want to lift the trophy. There are going to be small steps to reach that stage. It will definitely take a team effort and everyone has to think in that direction; only then can you achieve that," Iyer said.

Shreyas Iyer opens up on fearless players like Arya and Prabhsimran

Punjab Kings have been lucky to have two fearless openers in Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh who, more often than not, get the team off to a flyer. Iyer lauded the duo for their skills and also revealed the way he instils confidence in the two youngsters. "We have a team room, which is probably there for every team. We try to spend a lot of time together in that team room before and after games, and whenever we have off days. We come together and build that bond. Whenever I speak to them, my only message is, just be yourself. Don’t try to emulate, mimic, or be someone else.

"When you are playing at this level and you are fearless and flamboyant in your own way, you don’t have to resemble or copy anyone. When you tell these guys that they are match-winners, both Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya, it instils confidence in them. They can just go out there and play freely. They have been delivering for us and hopefully, they continue to do so," Iyer added.

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