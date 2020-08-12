I made him Prime Minister, he acts like God now: Javed Miandad posts angry rant against Imran Khan

Image Source : @THEREALPCB/FILE PHOTO Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has claimed that it was him who made Imran Khan the prime minister of the country.

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has posted a rant against the country's prime minister Imran Khan on his official YouTube channel. Miandad spoke against bringing "outsiders" in the Pakistan Cricket Board, expressing outrage against Imran Khan for preferring people from abroad, rather than his own countrymen.

“Inept people are serving at high-profile positions in the PCB,” said Miandad on YouTube.

"You appointed a foreigner on a key position. What will happen when he flees the country after doing corruption? Is there a shortage of people in your own country that you had to bring people from abroad to work in the PCB?"

He further said that he was the driving force behind Imran Khan, right from their cricket-playing days.

"I was your captain, you weren't my captain. I'll come to politics and then I'll talk to you. I was the one who led you all the time, but you act like God now," Miandad said.

"It is almost like you're the only intelligent person in this country, as if no one has gone to Oxford or Cambridge or any other university in Pakistan. Think about the people.

"You don't care about the country. You came to my home, and went out as a Prime Minister. I challenge you to deny this."

Towards the end of the video, Miandad said that he is echoing the voice of many, and claimed that it was him who made Imran Khan the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"What's the meaning of being a Pakistani? To live and let live. Help your own. Be intelligent. I've echoed the nation's voice. I know it is difficult for common people to raise their voice, but I'm at a position where I can raise their voice in front of the world," said Miandad.

"I come from a different field. But I care about the world I live in, and I live among the people. And I've said this to Imran. I made him the Prime Minister."

