I'm in that team for T20 World Cup for sure: Smith, while denying the role of fix it

Former Australia captain Steve Smith is enjoying his revamped batting role and believes he can play a significant part if he continues in the same vein at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Smith was pigeonholed as a sheet anchor in T20 cricket even during Australia's maiden T20 World Cup-winning campaign in the UAE last year.

Although his role changed recently during the tour of Sri Lanka from the “Mr. Fix it” tag by the team management giving him the green light to go and play freely.

"The role that I've been given the last couple of years is the 'Mr. Fix It' role and that tag's been taken away from me now." said Smith during an interview with cricket.com.au on Tuesday.

"For the Sri Lanka tour, I felt like I could go out and just play with a lot more freedom and naturally and not have any kind of hesitation in the back of my mind. I can just take the game on and if I want to smack someone for six first ball, then I'm able to do that freely," Smith added.

The 33-year-old feels confident that now he can play freely in the shortest format of his natural game without any hesitation when he is set free.

"I feel like when I'm playing good T20 cricket, I'm in that team (T20 World Cup) for sure," he added.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

With the emergence of the likes of Mitchell Marsh (who now occupies the No.3 spot that once belonged to Smith), Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis, Smith's position had been rendered doubtful in the T20s. But things seem to change after Australia's tour to Sri Lanka.

In the series against Sri Lanka, Smith batted twice in the three T20s, scoring five off four in the second match before playing an unbeaten 37 off 27 balls in the third game. His strike rate has improved from four innings this year from 91.89 (in three innings during last year's World Cup) to 120.37.

Smith had scored 48 runs while remaining not out in the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Now, all eyes will be set on Steve Smith's performance in the second ODI against Zimbabwe.

The second ODI against Zimbabwe will be held on 31 August 2022 in Riverway stadium.

Australia ODI squad

Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe ODI squad

Regis Chakabva (C), Ryan Burl, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

(Inputs from PTI)

