'I'm a huge fan of him': Lockie Ferguson names Indian batsman he finds 'challenging' to bowl to

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has said that he finds it challenging to bowl to Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. Ferguson said that Rohit "picks up length very quickly," adding that he's an exceptional batter.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Ferguson was asked to name one batsman he found very tough to bowl to."Good question, there's quite a few. Rohit, I've found him very challenging," Ferguson said.

"With him, if you don't get him out quickly, he tends to go big. He picks up the length very quickly and where my strengths lie, batters play the wrong shot. He's a world-class batter," Ferguson added.

"Rohit, I'm a huge fan of him, I think he's an exceptional batter."

Ferguson then proceeded to name three other batsmen who he belives are world-class at the moment.

"Steve Smith, David Warner, Virat Kohli -- these guys are world-class for a reason. They're always tough to bowl at but it feels good when you knock off the top order and have a chance to get to bowl to the middle order or the lower order," Ferguson said.

The Kiwi pacer took 21 wickets in nine matches during the 2019 World Cup, playing a key role in the side's journey to the final of the tournament. Ferguson also took three wickets in the final against England but the side eventually suffered a painful loss through boundary countback rule.

"For many reasons I was feeling things were not quite going my way (before the World Cup). It was nice to get the wickets in the tournament. The bowling group was fantastic throughout. I got the bigger chunk (of wickets) than some of the others but as a bowling unit we did very well," he said on his performances in the tournament.

Cricket was at halt for over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic before the series between England and West Indies kickstarted the international action earlier this month. Talking about the coronavirus situation in New Zealand, Ferguson said, "We are 100 per cent back to normal in New Zealand. We are very fortunate."

