'I know fans can't...' - India captain Rohit Sharma opens up after World Cup 2023 schedule is announced

With 100 days to go for the ODI World Cup 2023 to commence in India, BCCI and ICC announced the schedule for the tournament on June 27 (Tuesday). A special event was organised at St Regis Hotel in Mumbai for the schedule announcement with the likes of Virender Sehwag and Muttiah Muralitharan attending along with ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

India skipper Rohit Sharma also reacted after the schedule was announced as he rejoiced the moment when India won the World Cup at home in Mumbai 12 years ago. India created history by beating Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets under MS Dhoni's leadership. Rohit also stated that it will be a great experience to feature in the mega event being played at home.

Moreover, the current India skipper had missed out on making it to the squad in 2011 and will be featuring in the ODI World Cup at home for the first time. The 36-year-old also mentioned that the team will be giving its best in the World Cup. "It's going to be a great experience playing in the World Cup at home. India won here 12 years ago, and I know fans nationwide can't wait for us to take the field this time.

"This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before. All this augurs well for fans worldwide, promising them many thrilling moments. We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November," Rohit said.

As for India, they will start their campaign on October 8 against Australia in Chennai while their marquee game against arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

