I haven't had too many stresses with short bowling: Steve Smith dares Indian pacers

Image Source : TWITTER Steve Smith and Virat Kohli

Australian run-machine Steve Smith has dared the lethal Indian fast bowling unit to bring on the short stuff in the upcoming marquee Test series, saying he has faced a lot of it in his life.

According to the former captain, trying short-pitched bowling against him could work in Australia's favour. "If teams are trying to get me out like that it's probably a big benefit for the team because it takes a lot out of people's bodies if you continually bowl short," Smith told News Corp.

"I've faced a lot of short bowling in my life and I haven't had too many stresses with it. I suppose we'll just wait and see."

Against New Zealand in the 2019-2020 season, Smith was dismissed by left-arm pacer Neil Wagner four times, as the Kiwi consistently attacked the batsman with short-pitched deliveries aimed at his body. Smith, though, still managed to average nearly 43 in the three matches and wore the bowlers down with his dogged approach in the middle, helping the others to pile on the runs.

"It's no dramas for me. I just play the game and sum up the conditions, how they're trying to get me out and being able to counter that," Smith said.

He acknowledged that Wagner executed it well, but others may not be able to replicate that. "I mean, a few different oppositions have tried it and they've certainly found it more difficult to (execute it) the way Wagner did. He's got an amazing skill set where his speeds go up and dow... everything is between your ribs and your head."

India will play three ODIs, three T20s and four Tests starting November 27. The ODI and T20 series will be played in Sydney and Canberra from November 27 to December 8.

The much-anticipated Test series begins with the Day-Night Test at Adelaide from December 17. The Indian attack will comprise Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in lead roles. The tourists will call on Ishant Sharma if he recovers from the side injury sustained at the IPL. Umesh Yadav and the promising Navdeep Saini are also part of India's Test squad.

Smith was not part of the previous series between the two teams as he was serving his one-year suspension for the ball-tampering scandal.