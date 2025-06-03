'I gave my youth, my prime...': Emotional Virat Kohli's first reaction after winning maiden IPL trophy for RCB

This win is as much for the fans, as much it is for the team, it's been 18 long years. I have given this team my youth, my prime and my experience and I have tried to win this every season when I come and I give it everything I have and to finally have this moment come, it's an unbelievable feeling. I never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotions as soon as the last ball was bowled. This means so much to me, I have, as I said, given each and every ounce of my energy to this team and finally having won the IPL, it's an amazing feeling.