'I enjoy it' - Naveen-ul-Haq reacts first time as Kohli Kohli chant continues at Chepauk

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) campaign ended after an embarrassing 81-run defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in an Eliminator clash on Wednesday, May 24. LSG were bowled out on just 101 runs while chasing a 183-run target at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. The only positive highlight for LSG was Naveen-ul-Haq's impressive 4/38 spell but that didn't cheer the crowd at Chepauk as fans continue to tease the Afghan pacer with the 'Kohli Kohli' chant.

The 23-year-old right-arm pacer has been haunted by the RCB's former skipper's name at each venue since both players' involvement in a heated argument during LSG's league game against RCB at Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 1. Virat Kohli's fans have taken it upon themselves as 'Kohli Kohli' chants erupt at the stadium every time Naveen is bowling or batting or even fielding. However, the pacer finally responded to the chant after LSG's elimination from the tournament and said that fans chanting Kohli's name gives him the motivation to play well for his team.

"I enjoy it. I like that everybody in the ground is chanting his name, or any other player's name. It gives me passion to play well for my team. I don't concentrate on the outside noise. I just focus on my own cricket. It's not like if the crowd is chanting or anyone is saying something... it doesn't affect me," Naveen said after the game.

Naveen was impressive with his four-wicket spell but that didn't keep fans at Chepauk quiet as the 'Kohli Kohli' chant followed when the Afghan pacer came to bat in the second innings.

"As professional sportsmen you have to take it in your stride. One day you will not do your best for the team and these fans are going to give it to you. On another day, you'll do a special thing for your team and the same people are going to chant your name," Naveen added.

Naveen has been excellent for LSG since English speedster Mark Wood's mid-season departure. He completed the season with 11 wickets from seven innings at an economy rate of 7.82 but it was not enough to keep LSG's campaign alive in IPL 2023.

