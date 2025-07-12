'I don't want to lose out on money': Jasprit Bumrah opens up about frequent ball changes in third England Test With ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah putting in a brilliant show on day 2 of the ongoing third Test between England and India at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, the 31-year-old came forward to talk about the dukes ball changes as well.

London:

Day 2 of the ongoing third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 between England and India saw both sides continue their tussle. The day began with Joe Root on the cusp of a century, with India hoping to bowl out the hosts as soon as possible.

It is worth noting that India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was once again the centre of attention after another thrilling performance in the first innings. Bowling 27 overs, Bumrah conceded 74 runs and took five brilliant wickets in the process as well. However, one of the most notable moments from day 2 was the frequent changing of the dukes ball.

Notably, the ball was first changed quite early on day 2 after it went out of shape. Furthermore, the replacement ball was not up to the mark as well and had to be changed after 48 deliveries. Speaking on the same, Bumrah opined that he would not like to make any controversial statement on the matter and get his match fee deducted.

“The ball changes, I don't really control that. Obviously, I don't want to lose out on money because I work very hard and play a lot of overs. So, I don't want to say any controversial statements and get my match fees deducted. But we were bowling with the ball that we were given. And that's how it is. We can't change it. We can't fight it. Sometimes it goes your way. Sometimes you get a bad ball. That's how it is,” Bumrah said in the press conference after day 2.

India trail by 242 runs ahead of day 3

Speaking of the game between England and India, the visitors managed to limit England on a score of 387 runs in the first innings. With Bumrah taking five wickets, Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy took two wickets each as well.

Furthermore, Team India came out to bat and lost the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal on a score of 13 runs. With day 3 approaching, India has KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease with the side on a score of 145/3.

