'I don't want 101 or 107' - Nathan Lyon sets his expectations from Australia batters in India series

The highly anticipated India vs Australia Test series down under is more than two months away but there is already excitement around the contest. Australia haven't been able to lay their hands on the Border Gavaskar Trophy since 2014 with India dominating them at home and away. Moreover, team India has won the last two series in Australia as well bucking their trend of losing down under.

For the same reason, India's upcoming tour of Australia is much-awaited as the team will look to make it a hat-trick of series win in the country. Australia have already started the mind games with several players opening up about the series and the Indian players who could be challenging for them. However, off-spinner Nathan Lyon has set his expectations straight from his teammates with the bat asking them to score big runs.

He has urged the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head among others to not be satisfied with only a century and convert them to daddy hundreds. "We need big runs. We need the guys, who are talented enough to get the hundred, The likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head, all the top order. I don’t want 101 or 107, I want 180 and 200.

"If I will have a day off, I am pretty sure that I will be more effective and can help my team win the Test match," Lyon said while speaking on the 'Willow Talk' podcast. Lyon has had his share of battles against the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the past and both players are returning to Australia yet again having done well previously. The off-spinner is looking forward to bowling at them once again.

"Having Virat out here, Rishabh Pant has been picked for the Tests against Bangladesh, so that’s an amazing story. It’s going to be pretty big," Lyon further added.