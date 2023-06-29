'I don't understand....' - Sourav Ganguly reacts to Ajinkya Rahane becoming India's Test vice-captain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has reacted to Ajinkya Rahane becoming India's vice-captain in Tests for the upcoming West Indies tour. Opening up on the matter in an interview to PTI, the former India skipper has stated he is not getting the thought process behind making the veteran batter Rohit's deputy. Notably, Rahane made a comeback for the WTC Final after plundering runs in domestic cricket and his performance in Indian Premier League (IPL) also worked in his favour.

Moreover, Rahane was the top run-scorer for India in the Final against Australia and the fact that the match went into the fifth day was due to the experienced middle-order batter. But according to Ganguly, Jadeja could've been one of the best options as he is a certainty in the Test team at the moment.

"I won't say it's a step backward. You have been out for 18 months, then you play a Test and you become a vice-captain, obviously, I don't understand the thought process behind it. There is Jadeja, who has been there for a long time and a certainty in Test matches, he is a candidate, may be anybody but to just come back and straightway become vice-captain after 18 months, I don't understand.

"My only thing is that selection shouldn't be such hot and cold. There has to be continuity and consistency in selection," Ganguly said. As far as India's tour of West Indies is concerned, the first Test of the two-match series is set to commence on July 12.

India squad for WI Tests: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

