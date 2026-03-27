'I don't think I have anything to prove': GT skipper Shubman Gill oozes confidence ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The marquee event is all set to kick off on March 28, and ahead of the tournament, the 10 franchises will hope to put in their best performances as they aim to get their hands on the title.

Many eyes would be set on 2022 champions Gujarat Titans ahead of the new season. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Titans will aim to go for their second title, and it could be interesting to see how the side approaches the season.

Speaking ahead of the campaign, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill came forward and talked about his recent performances in the IPL, claiming that he has nothing to prove ahead of the new season.

"I think if you look at the past three or four seasons, I think I have the most runs in the IPL. So I don't think I have anything to prove in this season particularly. And the four years that I have played for this team, I think we have done decently well as a team. And I think I have done decently well as a batsman," Gill said in the pre-tournament press conference.

"So I don't think I need to prove to anyone my worth. I think I need to do what I have been doing for the past four years. And as a team, we need to be consistent, which I think we have been. And if we continue doing that sooner or later, I think we will win that trophy once more,” he added.

Gill’s numbers in the IPL

Speaking of Shubman Gill, the star batter has been in brilliant form in the recent seasons. So far, the star batter has played a total of 118 matches in the IPL. In those 118 matches, Gill has amassed 3,866 runs to his name and maintains an average of 39.44 runs.

With the new season approaching, Gill will hope to put in his best performances and will aim to take Gujarat Titans over the line under his leadership.

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