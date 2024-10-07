'I don't see them...' PCB Chief makes massive statement on India's visit to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Will India tour Pakistan for Champions Trophy?

Pakistan is set to host its first ICC tournament since 1996 next year as the Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in the country. The tournament is scheduled to start on February 19 with Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi shortlisted to host the matches. However, there is no clarity yet on whether India will tour Pakistan.

India haven't travelled to Pakistan since July 2008 due to the political tensions between the two countries. But Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi is confident that team India will travel to the country to play in the Champions Trophy. "The Indian team should come. I don't see them cancel or postpone coming here and we are confident we will host all the teams in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan," he said in Lahore according to PTI.

PCB has invested millions in the renovation of the stadiums and Naqvi also expressed confidence that all the preparation for the Champions Trophy will be done in time for the tournament. He also went on to state that the grounds will be in a much better shape by the time the ICC event gets underway.

"The stadiums will also be ready to host the matches on schedule and any remaining work would be completed after the tournament. In a way, you can say that we are going to have a brand new stadium," the PCB Chief added. Mohsin Naqvi was also asked about Babar Azam's resignation as Pakistan's captain in ODIs and T20Is and he stated that he has asked the stakeholders involved to take their time and make a decision on new captain.

"I have told them to take a decision after careful consideration because the captain's position is important," the PCB Chairman further said.