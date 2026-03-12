'I don't see a point': Cheteshwar Pujara weighs in on MS Dhoni's batting position for CSK ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, and the 10 franchises will be looking to put in their best performances in hopes of getting their hands on the prestigious title. With the tournament set to begin on March 28, many eyes will be set upon five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

One of the most popular franchises in the tournament, Chennai Super Kings, will be taking the field with the likes of Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson, and MS Dhoni. At 44 years old, Dhoni remains a fan favourite in the IPL, with the spectators attending matches just to watch him bat.

However, in recent years, Dhoni has been known to bat down the order. Oftentimes, the former India skipper is seen coming in to bat at number 8 or 9, and reflecting on the same, Cheteshwar Pujara opined that there is no point in Dhoni coming in to bat late.

"I don’t see a point in MS Dhoni batting at No. 8 or 9, because he has the potential to turn games around single-handedly, something no other batter in the CSK team can do. If he bats for only five or ten balls, imagine what Mahi bhai can do if he plays 25 or 30 balls,” Pujara said on JioStar.

Pujara opened up on the atmosphere in the CSK camp

Furthermore, Pujara talked about the environment in the Chennai Super Kings camp. It is worth noting that Pujara was a part of CSK’s camp back in their 2021 season, where they went on to win the title.

"I’ve been in the CSK setup. In that environment, players are very comfortable; it’s like a family. When you’re in that setup, there is clarity about what is expected of you as a player. Loyalty also comes into the picture because most of CSK’s players, if you look at the history, stay for a long time once they become part of that setup. There is a transition in the team now, so there is a bit more preference for young players," said Pujara.

