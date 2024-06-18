'I don't know': Kane Williamson unsure if he will play next T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has admitted that he isn't sure of his future in the shortest format of the game. In fact, Williamson has stated that he doesn't know whether he will be on the flight to India and Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup a couple of years later. The World Cup didn't go to plan for the Kiwis as they were knocked out of the tournament after losing their first two matches to Afghanistan and West Indies.

But they ended their campaign on a high with wins over Uganda and Papua New Guinea. New Zealand getting knocked out in the first round ended their heroic run in ICC events as they at least made it to the semi-finals in seven out of 10 events. Williamson won the player of the tournament award in the 2019 World Cup when they played the final while they also played the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 when the captain made 84 runs off 48 balls.

Under Williamson's leadership, New Zealand ended up winning the World Test Championship beating India in the final. But now with the disastrous performance in the T20 World Cup, Williamson isn't sure about his future in the T20 format. "Oh, I don't know. There's a bit of time between now and then, so it's about regrouping as a side. We've got red-ball cricket over the next year basically, so it's back into some other international formats, and we'll see where things land," the Kiwis captain said.

The BlackCaps are scheduled to play a lot of Test matches, notably against India away from home before hosting England in December. This gap might give Williamson some time as well to take a call on his T20I career as the man enters in the last phase of his career.