'I don't even know' - Harry Brook reveals he wasn't aware of England being docked points for slow over-rate England won the third Test against India at Lord's, but they were docked two points for a slow over-rate. This led to their overall PCT coming down to 61.11 from 66.67. However, Harry Brook has revealed that he didn't even know that England lost WTC points in Lord's Test.

MANCHESTER:

England won the third Test against India at Lord's by 22 runs, but even then, they ended up losing two points in the World Test Championship (WTC) due to a slow over-rate. This led to England slipping to third place in the WTC points table for the 2025-27 as their PCT came down from 66.67 to 61.11. However, England cricketer Harry Brook has revealed that he didn't even know that his team lost points in the Lord's Test.

He expressed surprise over the development in the press conference today in Manchester and stated that he stays away from social media. "I don’t even know about it. That’s news to me. Have stayed away from social media," he said. Moreover, Brook also expressed confidence in beating India again in the upcoming Test match at Old Trafford, having already won two Test matches in the ongoing series.

"We are in a strong position and happy with the way games have gone so far...India is a strong side and hopefully we'll beat them again," the England batter said.

India were a little bit scared, says Brook

India might be 1-2 down in the Test series against England but former cricketers and experts believe that they have been a better team and would've been leading 2-1 or 3-0 by now had they not botched up key moments. Nevertheless, the visitors won the second Test at Edgbaston by a huge margin of 336 runs after setting a mammoth target of 606 runs. Opening up on the same, Brook claimed that India were a bit scared of England chasing down the target in the Birmingham Test.

"We saw them set a ridiculous total for us at Edgbaston. They were a little bit scared of setting a target that we could potentially chase, and that played into our favour and gave us a lot of confidence going into the next two games," Brook added.