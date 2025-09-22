'I didn't like it all': Abhishek Sharma slams Pakistan's multiple attempts to create chaos during IND vs PAK Abhishek Sharma was the star for India in their dominant win over Pakistan in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup in Dubai. He smashed 74 runs off 39 balls with six fours and five sixes and also made his disappointment clear as Pakistan were coming at him for no reason.

Dubai:

Abhishek Sharma won the player of the match for his exceptional knock of 74 runs off 39 balls in the game against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup Super Four clash. His knock helped India chase down 172 runs comfortably in the 19th over of the innings. However, things were heated up in the middle during the chase, and Abhishek was involved in a heated scuffle against Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. After the match, the southpaw made it clear that the Pakistan players were coming at him for no reason and he responded to them with the bat.

"Today was pretty simple. The way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team. We (Abhishek and Gill) have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it, and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it. If you see someone playing like this, it's because the team supports me and they back me. That's the intent I show, and I'm practicing really hard. If it's my day, I'm going to win it for my team," Abhishek said in the post-match presentation.

More to follow...