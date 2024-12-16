'I chose the wrong word': Isa Guha issues sincere apology after disputed Jasprit Bumrah remark on commentary

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Former England international and pro commentator Isa Guha issued a sincere apology after using a controversial word in praise for Jasprit Bumrah

Former England international-turned-commentator Isa Guha issued a public apology on live television before the start of the third day's play of the ongoing Gabba Test between India and Australia on Monday, December 16. Guha had used a controversial remark for Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 of the third Test in Brisbane on commentary and there was a huge hue and cry over the usage of the word 'primate' by her. Guha issued a sincere apology saying that there was no malice and it is a word that can be interpreted in very many different ways.

"Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. Firstly, I'd like to apologise for any offence caused," Guha said on Fox Sports' broadcast. "I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others. If you listen to the full transcript I only meant the highest praise for one of India's greatest players. And someone that I admire greatly as well. I'm an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game," she added

"I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I've chosen the wrong word. And for that I am deeply sorry. As someone who is also of South Asian heritage I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there, and I hope this hasn't overshadowed what has been a great Test match so far - and I look forward to seeing how it progresses," Guha further said.

Adam Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri were on the broadcast for Fox alongside Guha and the former India head coach commended her for coming out to apologise voluntarily on live TV.

"Brave woman! To apologise on live television takes some steel. You heard it from the horse's mouth so as far as I am concerned, game's over. People are entitled to make mistakes, we are all human. In the heat of the moment, sometimes when you have the mic in your hand, things can happen. Let's move on," Shastri said while Gilchrist echoed his comments.

It was a bit on commentary with Brett Lee and Guha on air on the second day of the third Test where both were talking about Bumrah taking the responsibility and starting the spell in the morning session with a couple of wickets. "Bumrah, today: five overs, 2-4. So, that's the tone, and that's what you want from the ex-skipper," Lee said.

Responding to Lee's comment, Guha said, "Well, he's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah." But now it is nipped in the bud once and for all.

As for the game, Australia were bowled out for 445 with Bumrah ending with six wickets and India were three down for 22 before the lunch break.