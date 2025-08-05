'I believe in Jassi bhai and myself': Emotional Mohammed Siraj after historic Oval win, says he missed Bumrah Mohammed Siraj took a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the fifth Test match against England as he played an instrumental role in India winning the Oval game. Siraj was the leader of the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and led the three-man attack extremely well.

New Delhi:

Mohammed Siraj etched his name into Indian cricket history as he led the team to a famous win in the fifth Test against England with the odds stacked against them. Siraj produced an epic spell on Day 5 of the Oval Test as he took three of the final four English wickets to take a five-wicket haul and help the Indian team register a historic six-run win.

With Bumrah not in the team for the final Test due to his workload management, Siraj was the lead bowler of the three-man pace attack that featured Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep. He needed to step up when it mattered the most, and he did the same on the final day.

Speaking after the match, Siraj was emotional to have led India to a famous win. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Siraj stated that he missed Jasprit Bumrah in the Oval win.

"Every batsman, every bowler (who played the Test), hats off to him. And the way we came back, crazy man. I miss Jassi (Bumrah) bhai because had he been there, it would have been special. I believe in Jassi bhai and myself," said an emotional Siraj in a video posted by BCCI.

Siraj reflected on his thoughts after he had dropped Harry Brook early in the innings on Day 4. The catch was proving costly to the Indians, with Brook going all guns blazing and having hit a hundred.

"To be honest, the emotions I have right now (after the win), I cannot describe them because yesterday (Sunday) I dropped the catch. When I was going to bed (after day 4), I was only thinking about 'how could I drop it'.

"Had I taken that catch, we wouldn't have had to come out and play on Monday. We would have been in the room, relaxed. But the Almighty had something else in store for us. He brought us to the stadium on Monday, and the result is in front of everyone," Siraj said.

He revealed how he kept his belief going and thought he could win the match for the team. "When I woke up in the morning (on Monday), my inner self told me that I can do it, I can change the game. I had that belief," he said.

"I woke up in the morning and checked Google on my phone, and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country.

"I always believe that I can win the game from any point, and did that in the morning."