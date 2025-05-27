'I am sorry I couldn't...': Faf du Plessis apologises to Delhi Capitals teammates after insipid IPL season Delhi Capitals vice-captain Faf du Plessis didn't have a memorable IPL season in his first stint with the 2020 finalists after being released by the RCB. Du Plessis did score a couple of fifties but his consistency wasn't there but ended the season on a high leading the side with a win against PBKS.

New Delhi:

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis, in his first stint for the Delhi Capitals, might not have had a great season with the bat, but he made sure to end it on a high as a captain with the 2020 finalists beating the current table-toppers Punjab Kings, in their final league stage clash. Du Plessis, who missed a few games due to a groin injury, didn't look at his fluent best in the season and averaged just 22 after playing nine matches, including a couple of fifties, while getting dismissed in single digits four times.

During the final dressing room chat after the season came to an end for the Capitals, du Plessis apologised to the whole team for not getting the starts he and the whole team would have wished for and wanted to, which the head coach Hemang Badani alluded to saying that something what the vice-captain and KL Rahul managed to do against the Punjab Kings in Jaipur.

"I'm sorry that I couldn't give more 50-run partnerships at the top. That's normally a banking job for me. So disappointing in that front, but I've enjoyed working with everyone," du Plessis said, addressing the team.

While giving the dressing room awards for the match and the season, Badani said, "One partnership which kept eluding us at the top and I think, that was something that always was at the back of our heads, that if we had a good powerplay, we got off to a good start, it just becomes that much more easier. And it might just look like he's [KL Rahul] got 35 or Faf's got 25 or whatever, but that 55 at the top was massive, so Faf, very well done."

Chasing 207 with a batting unit, which wasn't at its confident best, didn't augur well for the Capital,s but the 55-run partnership off just 33 balls laid the platform which the Capitals were in desperate need of. Whoever came in, made vital contributions. Karun Nair, coming in at No 3 fresh off a Test recall, scored a quick 44 while Sediqullah Atal, on his IPL debut too, didn't let the scoring rate dip. Sameer Rizvi was the star turnout for Delhi, smashing his maiden IPL fifty and ensured that Capitals won't look past him for the middle-order next season.