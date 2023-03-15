I am not that old: Kane Williamson clears air over retirement from international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson was recently involved in a thrilling run-chase in the first Test match against Sri Lanka. New Zealand chased down 285 runs on the final day of the opening Test and reached the target only off the last ball of the day. Williamson faced the last ball and ran a bye to take his team over the line. Moreover, he also had to dive to reach the crease just in time before the ball hit the stumps.

Opening up about the same, the former Test captain of New Zealand conceded that he wasn't agile enough while running at that moment. Williamson also stated that he felt that the throw would go at Neil Wagner's end who was injured. Instead, the wicketkeeper threw the ball towards the bowler who then targetted the stumps at the non-striker's end.

"I didn’t look overly agile there. And to be honest it was a little bit of an afterthought because I knew the throw would go to Neil’s (Wagner) end and I just sort of thought getting towards the crease maybe I should just throw in a little dive in case and I was kind of in a position to do it," Williamson said while speaking to the reporters.

After talking about agility while running, Kane Williamson was understandably asked about retirement from international cricket and the man was quick enough to quash any rumours about the same. The 32-year-old cleared that he is enjoying playing all the formats at the moment and has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

"Oh you caught me off guard. I am not that old and I am really enjoying the challenges that come in the international game," Kane added.

Williamson will be next seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after playing the second Test against Sri Lanka. He will be featuring for the defending champions Gujarat Titans and is looking forward to his stint. "I am fortunate to be part of the IPL over the years. I am excited to join a different team. It will be a different experience for sure," he further said.

