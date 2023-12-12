'I am not in a hurry to...': Steve Smith opens up about his retirement plans

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith

Australia batter Steve Smith is gearing up for the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan. It has been one of the happening years in Smith's career having won the World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup. Along with the laurels, comes the hectic schedule of international cricket and Smith feels he needs breaks to spend some time with family in order to refresh his mind.

However, the former Australia captain has also cleared that he is in no hurry to make any decisions related to his retirement from any of the formats. "I'm not in any hurry to make any decisions," he said. Smith hasn't been a regular in T20s but is striving hard to become one and also played a couple of matches soon after the World Cup final in the T20I series against India. He also featured in the opening game of Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Sixers against the Brisbane Heat. He wasn't in the best of forms even in the World Cup but is now hungry to score runs in the home season.

"It's been a busy, busy year. I certainly needed a little break after the World Cup. It was good to have a week at home, and relax and refresh the mind and body as much as possible to get ready for this series. But now I feel like I'm in a good place. I think the boys feel like they're in a good place and are keen to get out and play some red-ball cricket again," Smith added.

Apart from international cricket, Steve Smith also played five matches for the Sydney Sixers in the previous edition of BBL and walked out for Sussex in three County Championship matches. But according to him, a little break to spend time with family is enough for a cricketer to rejuvenate himself/herself before getting back on the fied. "It can be challenging with quite a busy schedule, but any sort of moment you can get a few days or a week just to get away from the game and get your mental side back to a position where you can go out and perform internationally, it's important," Smith said.

