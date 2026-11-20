New Delhi:

Aaryavir Sehwag was a force to reckon with in the recently concluded U19 Asia Cup. He showed glimpses of his class and finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 361 runs. Courtesy of the same, the 19-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Following which, his batting approach has been heavily compared with his legendary father Virender Sehwag. Particularly the cut shot, which looks identical.

However, Sehwag intends to establish a separate identity in the game. Unlike Virender Sehwag, whose attacking approach made him one of the most feared batters of his era, Aaryavir prefers to assess conditions before deciding how to construct his innings. His method has drawn comparisons with Rahul Dravid, while his admiration for Virat Kohli has influenced his approach to chasing targets.

“I don't label myself as a stroke player or any kind of player. I just want to play according to the situation. As I’ve said earlier, I am a huge Virat Kohli fan, and I want to do what the team requires and needs at that time. I'm glad that I could play the way I did,” Aaryavir told JioStar.

“Initially, those 10 to 15 overs have always been a challenge in Oman throughout the Asia Cup. In those first 10 to 15 overs, the plan was to see off the seam movement, and after that, shockingly, there was turn as well in that match against UAE. It was a strange kind of wicket, but I'm glad that I could spend a good amount of time on that wicket and once I got set, I just kept batting and the runs kept coming,” he added, reflecting upon the campaign.

Aaryavir also revealed that he relies on chanting ‘Sita Ram’ while batting, which is also a contrast, as his father had developed a habit of humming Bollywood songs at the crease.

Aaryavir reflects on 160 vs UAE

Meanwhile, in the second match against UAE, Aaryavir broke the internet with a remarkable 160-run knock. Speaking about that, the youngster mentioned the importance of playing each ball on its merit.

“I was not thinking too far ahead, just looking to play each ball on its merit and take the singles and twos. The 160-run knock was special because it came on a difficult wicket where batting was not easy,” Aaryavir said.

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