'I am not going to stop': Rohit Sharma confirms no thoughts of retirement anytime soon

India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he has no thoughts of retiring anytime soon with his eyes set on future ICC glories. Rohit retired from T20Is after leading the Indian team to the T20 World Cup win in June but is the major batting linchpin and the skipper in the other two formats. He helped the team end a decade-long wait for an ICC title as he brought the T20 crown home from the USA and the Caribbean a couple of months ago.

Notably, in a video clip shared by Star Sports from the CEAT Awards, the Indian captain confirmed his desire to keep going. "There is a reason I have won five IPL trophies as well. I am not going to stop because when you get the taste of winning games, winning cups, you don't want to stop," Rohit said in the video. "We'll keep pushing as a team. We'll keep striving in the future. We've got a couple of solid tours coming up as well, very challenging ones," he added.

He highlighted that he is looking to achieve more after the T20 crown, stating that his teammates would be on the same page as well. "So for us, it never stops. Once you achieve something, you look forward to achieving more, and that is what I would be doing as well. I am pretty sure my teammates will also be thinking along the same lines," he said.

There is pretty much action lined up for India in the coming months with the focus being on the Test format. "It's an exciting time for Indian cricket moving forward. Honestly, what I have seen in the last two years in Indian cricket, there's some real excitement, and good cricket being played as well.

"But like I said, the next couple of years are exciting ones as well. So hopefully we can go out there and enjoy the game at the same time and then try and make the most of what opportunity lies ahead for us," he added.