Hyderabad Cricket Association suspends its President, Secretary, Treasurer The Hyderabad Cricket Association has suspended its president, secretary, and treasurer amid fraud and fund misappropriation charges. With all three in police custody, vice-president Daljeet Singh has taken over as acting president. CID and ED are investigating.

Hyderabad:

In a major shake-up within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), the Apex Council has suspended its top three office-bearers, which include President A Jagan Mohan Rao, Secretary R Devraj, and Treasurer CJ Srinivas Rao. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Apex Council, following their arrest on charges of financial misconduct.

According to a statement released by the council on Wednesday, the suspension was carried out under Rule 41(6) and Rule 15(4)(d) of the HCA’s Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations (2018). The three officials are currently in police custody, facing serious allegations of fraud, forgery, and misappropriation of funds.

The statement emphasised that the action was necessary in light of "serious charges involving fraud, cheating, misappropriation of funds, and abuse of official position." It further confirmed that both the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are actively investigating the matter.

"The Hyderabad Cricket Association remains committed to the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability. This decision has been taken in the larger interest of safeguarding the association's credibility and ensuring that due process is followed in a fair and impartial manner,” the release read.

Daljeet Singh to serve as acting president

In the absence of the three suspended officials, vice-president Daljeet Singh has assumed the responsibilities of acting president. The council assured stakeholders that the day-to-day functioning of the association will continue smoothly under his leadership.

The developments have sent shockwaves through the cricketing community in Telangana, especially as the HCA has faced scrutiny in recent years over governance and financial practices. Notably, during the IPL 2025 edition, they also faced flak after Sunrisers Hyderabad complained about the top officials asking for free tickets.

In the meantime, the Apex Council is expected to convene further meetings in the coming days to discuss interim measures and ensure that cricketing activities and administration remain unaffected by the ongoing investigations.