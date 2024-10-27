HUR vs THU, WBBL Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder match

Follow us on Image Source : HOBART HURRICANES X Hobart Hurricanes will be up against Sydney Thunder in their first game of WBBL 2024-25

Coming off winning the T20 Spring Challenge, the perennial underperformers at the Women's Big Bash League, the Hobart Hurricanes will be quietly confident of a good campaign in the 10th edition. With some new signings, including the likes of Chloe Tryon, Kathryn Bryce and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, the Hurricanes had a pretty good overseas draft and covered several bases with the likes of Lizelle Lee, Ellyse Villani and Nicola Carey already in the side.

Sydney Thunder after winning the 2020-21 edition, have finished seventh, eighth and sixth in the next three editions on the WBBL table. The Thunder took a big call this season by appointing the youngest captain in the Big Bash League history, Phoebe Litchfield, as their new leader at just the tender age of 21. However, having been with the side for almost five years now and having grown as a cricketer with the Australian side, it was probably the right time for Thunder to look towards the future.

Thunder will miss their former captain Heather Knight for a couple of games. Knight injured her tendon a bit in the final group game of the Women's T20 World Cup. However, with a champion like Chamari Athapaththu in the side and with the regulars Hannah Darlington and Shabnim Ismail, Thunder will fancy their chances of a good start to the tournament.

My Dream11 team for Women's Big Bash League Match No 4, HUR vs THU

Phoebe Litchfield (c), Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Chloe Tryon, Hannah Darlington, Tahlia Wilson, Kathryn Bryce (vc), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Nicola Carey

Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Lizelle Lee(w), Dani Wyatt-Hodge, Elyse Villani(c), Chloe Tryon, Kathryn Bryce, Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Zoe Cooke, Tabatha Saville, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano

Sydney Thunder Women: Phoebe Litchfield(c), Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Shabnim Ismail, Anika Learoyd, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson(w), Ella Briscoe