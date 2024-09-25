'Hum chilla rahe hain mat jao...': Mohit Sharma recalls Dhoni's infamous temper-losing act in RR vs CSK match

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni walked out on the pitch furious against a no-ball call during the RR vs CSK match in 2019

It was very unusual for MS Dhoni. No one expected it. He is generally considered as the calmest personality on the field but he lost his cool that day. A marginal delivery from Ben Stokes to the new batter Mitchell Santner wasn't called a no-ball. It seemed a bit high and the square leg umpire was quick to put his hand out and then take it back, which angered Dhoni as everyone saw him doing that. Mohit Sharma, former India and the then Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was in the front row seeing all that unfold in front of his eyes in the dugout.

Speaking on the 2 Sloggers Podcast, Mohit said, "Hum log dugout mein the, hum chilla rahe the, mat jao, mat jao, mat jao. Lekin unhone peeche mud ke dekha bhi nahi yar. Voh aise gaye hain na, jab laga ki bhai sher ghus gaya hai (We were in the dugout and we were like 'please don't go, don't go'. But he didn't even look behind. The way he went out on the field, then everyone was like that lion has entered the ground.)"

"He was already furious as he got out at the wrong time. The game was in a bit tricky phase and he couldn't afford to get out because generally, he doesn't leave it to others. He came, sat and all of a sudden the incident happened. He asked, 'he gave it a no-ball no?' We were like, 'yeah, he did signal.' Then he just didn't stop.

"When he returned, he asked me to bring the laptop. Then the video analyst showed him the video and he was like, 'it was a no-ball,'" Mohit added.

Mohit said that Dhoni was only of the view that the umpire shouldn't have changed his decision under any pressure and that should stick to his original call. Dhoni in several interactions have admitted that he regrets doing it and what happened was unfortunate.

When Dhoni got out, CSK required eight runs off three deliveries. The incident happened on the next ball. Since eventually it wasn't a no-ball, only two runs were given. Another couple of runs were scored on the next delivery before Ben Stokes bowled a wide. CSK required three of the final ball before Mitchell Santner hit it straight over the bowler's head for a six and the visitors won a thriller.