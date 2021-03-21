Huge blow for Rajasthan Royals! Jofra Archer to miss start of IPL 2021, confirms ECB

Image Source : GETTY Jofra Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer's elbow injury has become a huge concern for the management and hence he has been removed from the impending three-match ODI series against India for the injury to be looked at by ECB's medical team. Archer will hence return to the UK for treatment with ECB confirming on Sunday that he is likely to miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League.

"Jofra's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the T20I series and made it increasingly difficult for him to maintain performance levels," an ECB statement said. "He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26 and 28 March.

"The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League."

IPL 2021 will begin from April 9 in Chennai with Rajasthan Royals beginning their campaign in the 14th season against Punjab Kings on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

England have also excluded Joe Root from the ODI squad and added three players to the line-up - Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan - who are all in Ahmedabad for the T20I series against India which concluded on Saturday with India winning 3-2.

The three-match ODI series will be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.