From Powerplay, middle overs to death - Here's how Virat Kohli fares during each phase of T20 game

Heading into the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli, as always, will be one of the most important batters in India's batting line-up. Kohli is among the few players in the world who can play equally well in all phases of a T20 game.

The skill set required is completely different, but Virat, over the years, has shown that he can adjust his game according to the team's requirements and can really turn it on at any phase of a T20I inning.

From Powerplay to middle overs to death - here's how the former Indian captain fares during each phase of a T20 game.

Virat Kohli in Powerplay (1-6)

Wheater is for India or his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli has more often than not found himself playing in the Powerplay of a T20 game. The former RCB skipper likes to take it slow in the Powerplay, get set and be an anchor.

His strike during the first six overs is 115.59. In 243 innings, Kohli has faced 2552 balls and has accumulated 2950 runs. His boundary per cent is close to 17, and his main focus during that time remains on singles and doubles.

His running between the wickets accounts for as much as 39 per cent of his runs in the Powerplay.

Virat Kohli in Middle Overs (7-15)

This is where Virat Kohli does most of the damage. No, he doesn't go berserk like a Gayle or a Buttler, but his proficiency to up his strike rate from 115 to close to 130, while also rotating the strike and letting the big hitters around him play freely makes him a dangerous batter during this phase.

60 per cent of Kohli's runs come from running between the wickets in middle overs. He averages close to 44.51. The only thing he would want to improve on would be his dot ball percentage. He plays 27 per cent dot balls during this phase.

Virat Kohli in Death Overs (16-20)

Well compared to the Powerplay and middle overs, where Kohli has been present more than 200 times, his death overs appearances go down to just 104. But his performance during this phase is ahead of many.

Kohli has faced 867 balls during the last four overs and has amassed 1735 runs at a strike rate of 200. His singles and doubles, again account for the most number of his runs (50%) but his stroke play during this phase is a thing of beauty.

In total, he has struck 139 4s and 102 6s and averages 31.54.

Bottom Line

Virat Kohli will have a lot of big hitters around him in the T20 World Cup. With the likes of Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik around him, his job would be to stay till the end and guide others around him.

If Kohli can play the role of anchor to perfection, Team India will be a force to reckon with at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

