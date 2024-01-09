How to book tickets for India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Mohali?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohali is set to host the first T20I

Ever since India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan has been announced, the demand for tickets has increased manifold. Superstar players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are making a comeback to the format for the first time since November 2022 and seem set to play in the T20 World Cup later this year. The first T20I of the three-match series is set to be played on January 11 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The venue had missed out on hosting the ODI World Cup last year but will see top Indian players taking the field on Thursday. Coming back to tickets, there is a massive demand and the same can be booked on paytm insider app and website. The ticket prices for the match start from Rs 500 to Rs 10000. Follow the steps below to know how to book tickets for IND vs AFG 1st T20I:

1. Open the paytm insider app or login to the website.

2. Search for India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Mohali or set your location as Mohali and you will see the event on the home page itself.

3. Select the event - IND vs AFG 1st T20I.

4. Choose the desired stand where you want tickets and select the number of tickets as well.

5. Enter the details and then the pick up details have also been given.

6. Carefully note down the address mentioned in the 'pick up details' section.

7. Order Summary - Your final amount to be paid is mentioned including taxes.

8. Complete the payment process.

9. Once the payment is completed, you will receive the confirmation.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK). Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai. Rahmat Shah. Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Jana. Azmaullah Omarzai. Sharafuddin Ashraf. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem. Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.