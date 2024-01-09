Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. How to book tickets for India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Mohali?

How to book tickets for India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Mohali?

The three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan is set to commence on January 11. This is the first ever bilateral series between the two countries. Both teams had last played in India in the only Test which was also the first game for Afghanistan in the format.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: January 09, 2024 12:04 IST
IND vs AFG
Image Source : GETTY Mohali is set to host the first T20I

Ever since India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan has been announced, the demand for tickets has increased manifold. Superstar players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are making a comeback to the format for the first time since November 2022 and seem set to play in the T20 World Cup later this year. The first T20I of the three-match series is set to be played on January 11 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The venue had missed out on hosting the ODI World Cup last year but will see top Indian players taking the field on Thursday. Coming back to tickets, there is a massive demand and the same can be booked on paytm insider app and website. The ticket prices for the match start from Rs 500 to Rs 10000. Follow the steps below to know how to book tickets for IND vs AFG 1st T20I:

1. Open the paytm insider app or login to the website.

2. Search for India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Mohali or set your location as Mohali and you will see the event on the home page itself.

3. Select the event - IND vs AFG 1st T20I.

4. Choose the desired stand where you want tickets and select the number of tickets as well.

5. Enter the details and then the pick up details have also been given.

6. Carefully note down the address mentioned in the 'pick up details' section.

7. Order Summary - Your final amount to be paid is mentioned including taxes.

Related Stories
Afghanistan to engage in all-format commitments with Sri Lanka, Ireland ahead of T20 World Cup

Afghanistan to engage in all-format commitments with Sri Lanka, Ireland ahead of T20 World Cup

PCB parts ways with Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick

PCB parts ways with Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick

Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH

Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH

8. Complete the payment process.

9. Once the payment is completed, you will receive the confirmation.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK). Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai. Rahmat Shah. Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Jana. Azmaullah Omarzai. Sharafuddin Ashraf. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem. Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News