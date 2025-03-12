How to book IPL 2025 tickets online: Partners, Venue, Price and more details Check out the details of how to book IPL 2025 tickets online for all ten teams. Teams such as MI, LSG, RR and KKR have partnered with BookMyShow, while CSK, GT, SRH, PBKS and DC will be selling their tickets via Paytm Insider or Zomato Districts. RCB partnered with Ticketgenie.

The forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens. 2024 finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in their first game on March 23 and on the same night, arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will battle it out at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The league stage comprises 70 matches and the top four teams after that will qualify for the playoffs. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and 21 respectively while Eden Gardens will host Qualifier 2 on May 23 and the final on May 25.

In the meantime, all the teams have confirmed their ticketing partners for the next season. Most of the teams have partnered with Paytm Insider while four teams are collaborating with BookMyShow.

Teams and Their Ticketing Partners:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Paytm Insider / Zomato District

Mumbai Indians (MI) - BookMyShow

Gujarat Titans (GT) - Paytm Insider / Zomato District

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - BookMyShow

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - BookMyShow

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Paytm Insider / Zomato District

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Paytm Insider / Zomato District

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - BookMyShow

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - TicketGenie

Delhi Capitals (DC) - Paytm Insider / Zomato District

How to book IPL 2025 tickets:

To book tickets, one must open the app or the website of the above-mentioned ticketing partners. After that, they will have to select the match and choose the seat category, which is divided into various parts, depending on the price. Upon selecting that, a payment will have to be made via UPI, debit or credit cards, net banking or via wallet. Upon completion of the payment, a confirmation email or SMS with booking details will be sent.

IPL 2025 ticket prices:

The ticket prices vary from one venue to the other. The minimum ticket for a Mumbai Indians match at Wankhede Stadium is listed at INR 999 while KKR have tickets starting from INR 900. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have their starting price listed as INR 1500 for their Guwahati leg of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans are selling tickets worth INR 499, Sunrisers Hyderabad have set their base price of INR 750, while Punjab Kings have listed at INR 1000. RCB meanwhile haven’t started selling tickets yet.

The prices are subject to change for the playoffs as there’s usually a heavy demand from the spectators.

IPL 2025 Venues:

Chennai Super Kings - M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Mumbai Indians - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Gujarat Titans - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Lucknow Super Giants - Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Rajasthan Royals - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur / Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati

Punjab Kings - HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala / Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, Mohali

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi / ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag

Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru