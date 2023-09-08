How to book ICC World Cup 2023 tickets online? Step by step guide with instructions from BCCI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC World Cup 2023 trophy

ICC World Cup 2023 is set to take place within a month as fans eagerly wait for the biggest cricket tournament in India. The Board of Control for Cricket is leaving no stone unturned to provide the best fan experience as they made over 400,000 tickets available as a part of the second phase of the sale earlier this week.

Getting World Cup tickets is no easy task as the bookings for the first phase were closed after minutes. New ticket sales for all matches will go live from 8 PM on Friday (September 8) and fans are advised to book their seats quickly. Many fans were left frustrated after missing out on World Cup ticket booking last month but they can follow the following steps to claim the tickets.

BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner and fans need to book their mobile application to process tickets for the World Cup. BCCI has also provided detailed instructions to book new tickets on Friday so fans will enjoy a smooth experience.

How to book ICC World Cup 2023 tickets online?

Open the BookMyShow app, click on the ICC Men's CWC 2023 section at the top bracket

On the next page, select the team to which you are interested in attending the game or scroll down to select the venue for faster access to matches scheduled in your preferred city.

After selecting the team, you can see all the matches listed for ticket booking

Tickets booking for all matches will be available from 8 PM on Friday

In the next step, you need to select the number of tickets

After the ticket quantity selection, you will see the graphic image of the stadium where you can see various coloured stands

Click on the stands you wish to book your seat and you will see the price at the bottom of the application

After selecting your seat, you will see the option ticket delivery facility - home delivery. You have to add your PINCODE to see the ticket delivery availability

After checking availability, quickly fill out the address form

After submitting the address, you will be directed to the payment page where you can use your preferred payment option to book your tickets

