How Team India fared under Rahul Dravid - look at head coach's report card

Highlights Rahul Dravid took on the role after Ravi Shastri's stint ended in the T20I World Cup in 2022

Rahul Dravid's contract is valid till the 2023 ODI World Cup

Dravid has worked with six Indian captains in a span of 8 months

It has been more than 11 years since MS Dhoni hit that gigantic six over long-on to get his hands on India's second ODI world cup trophy. As far as the T20I world cup goes, it was 14 years ago that Sreesanth stuck on to Misbah's catch which he scooped to short fine-leg. Since then, every time India has played the world cups, something or the other goes wrong which forces India to crash out of the multi-national tournament. Team India had their best chance to grab an ICC trophy when they qualified for the Champion's Trophy final under the guidance of coach Anil Kumble, but to everybody's surprise, Pakistan brought their A-game to the table and steamrolled India.

The loss did not go down quite well with the Indian side and Anil Kumble resigned from the position of head coach as reports of his differences with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli surfaced. As a part of damage control, Ravi Shastri was appointed as the head coach and what he did with the India team is something that will be remembered. Commentator turned coach Ravi Shastri transformed Team India into one of the best traveling teams ever. During Shastri's stint, India maintained their run as the number one test team and won two consecutive Border-Gavaskar trophies on Australian soil. But as far as the ICC trophy is concerned, coach Shastri and his Indian team remained winless.

After the debacle of the 2021 ICC T20I World Cup, coach Rahul Dravid was handed over the reins of the Indian team with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the charge in all three formats. In this process, India has played 17 T20I matches with 12 wins to their name along with & Test matches with 4 wins to their name and 9 ODIs with 5 wins under their belt. Coach Rahul Dravid's team India has taken on the likes of West Indies, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa in his stint of eight months and his biggest challenge awaits as they take on England on their home turf for one test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is. With India's hopes pinned on the T20I World Cup later this year, it will be interesting to see how the team chooses to play with the entire squad at the head coach's disposal.