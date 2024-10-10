How Ratan Tata-led TATA Group provided financial security to Yuvraj Singh, Kaif among other cricket stars?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh.

Ratan Tata's sudden demise in Mumbai has sent shockwaves through the entire country. India's cricketing fraternity is also mourning the irreparable loss as Tata's foray into multiple businesses helped in providing financial security to several Indian stars.

Notably, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif and Harbhajan Singh among other cricketers of their batch received financial security during their early days as a professional cricketer.

Harbhajan, Kaif and Yuvraj were associated with Indian Airlines which was affiliated with the Tata Group during the initial phase of their respective careers.

Air India, a pioneer in India's aviation sector, was founded by JRD Tata and provided financial aid to legends of yesteryear like Mohinder Amarnath and also contributed towards the growth in the careers of Robin Uthappa and VVS Laxman.

An unbreakable bond between IPL and TATA Group

The Indian Premier League (IPL) found itself in dire straits suddenly when the skirmish between India and China in Galwan hit its crescendo in 2020. The conflict resulted in an armed struggle between the countries and also resulted in the loss of lives at the border.

The unfortunate occurrence led to the withdrawal of Vivo as the title sponsor of the cash-rich league. The unforeseen withdrawal threw a spanner in the works before the Tata Group came to the rescue of the BCCI and became the new title sponsor of the marquee tournament.

In January, the Tata Group splurged Rs 2500 crore - the highest-ever amount to procure the sponsorship of the IPL for a period of five years. Notably, the Tata Group is also the title sponsor of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Tata Group bought the sponsorship rights in 2023 for a period of five years.

The Tata Group's first endeavour into cricket occurred in 1996 when they earned the sponsorship of the Titan Cup - a triangular series played between India, Australia and South Africa.