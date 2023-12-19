IPL auction 2024: How much SRH will pay to World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins for one ball in tournament?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins.

IPL auction 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the bank for Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins as they signed him for a huge amount of INR 20.5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on Tuesday. The 2016 IPL champions boosted their bowling stocks with the Cummins deal. He became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament before Mitchell Starc broke the record.

Cummins was in the second set of players at the bidding war. Four teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings and SRH went behind the Aussie skipper before the Hyderabad-based franchisee finally managed to secure the deal. Here’s how much SRH will have to pay Cummins for one ball in the upcoming tournament.

Cummins’ price is INR 20.5 crore. A bowler delivers a maximum of 24 legal balls in a T20 contest and if the Aussie star plays all 14 matches, he will have to bowl 336 deliveries. Going by his league fee, Cummins will get INR 6,10,119 lakh rupees for one ball if he plays all the matches in the league phase. However, if SRH reach the playoffs and play 16 matches, Cummins will get INR 5,33,854 lakh for one ball.

SRH have also picked Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat and Wanindu Hasaranga for the bidding war. They signed Head at 6.8 crore, while made a steal by signing Hasaranga for 1.5 crore. They picked Unadkat for 1.60 crore.

SRH updated squad for IPL 2024:

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umban Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed (from RCB), Travis Head (Rs. 6.80 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs. 1.5 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs. 20.50 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs. 1.60 crore), Akash Singh (Rs. 20 lakh).

