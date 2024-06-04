Wednesday, June 05, 2024
     
  5. How much prize money will Indian team win if they fail to qualify for semi-finals in T20 World Cup 2024?

How much prize money will Indian team win if they fail to qualify for semi-finals in T20 World Cup 2024?

The ICC announced the highest prize pot for the ongoing T20 World Cup, with the winners set to receive a winning amount in upwards of INR 20 crore. However, if teams fail to qualify for the semi-finals, how much will they earn? Let's take a look-

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2024 10:00 IST
India will be playing fourth ICC event with Rohit Sharma as
India will be playing fourth ICC event with Rohit Sharma as captain and will hope to go all the way after falling at the knockouts hurdle in the last three

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the biggest prize pot for the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup of around INR 93.5 crore with the winning team set to receive INR 20.36 crore as the championship-winning amount. The runners-up will get INR 10.6 crore while the teams losing the semi-finals will get INR 6.5 crore. It's almost a double increase in the prize money for all places but the teams not qualifying in the top four will also not leave the Americas empty-handed.

Each team will get INR 1.8 crore for participation ($225000) and what they eventually get will depend on where they will finish. Suppose, the Indian team doesn't make it to the semi-finals - which has happened in 2021 recently and with the draw they are in, keeping in mind their approach and recent performances in the format, it is a possibility - the Men in Blue will not leave just with the participation amount.

A team finishing in Super 8s, will not only get INR 3.2 crore amount ($382,500) [set aside for the four teams not reaching the semis from Round 2] but also the additional amount allocated by the ICC for every win. Every win till the Super 8s will give every team an additional amount of $31,154 (INR 26 Lakh). Hence, if India will all their games in the first round, they will get INR 1.04 crore and not reaching the semi-final will mean that they will win only one game in the Super 8.

Hence, depending upon the number of wins (4 or 5) till the Super 8s, a team not reaching the semi-finals could earn approx INR 4.5 crore.

However, ideally India would want to go all the way this time around get that silverware in the hands for the second time and if the conditions in New York stay similar for the rest of the games in the league stage, Rohit Sharma and Co. will fancy their chances.

