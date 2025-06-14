How much prize money South Africa, Australia, India and others bagged in WTC 2023-25? South Africa won the WTC 2025 final after defeating Australia in the final by five wickets. The Proteas chased down 282 in the final to lift their maiden ICC trophy after their 1998 Knockout trophy win. Check how much prize money each team won during the 2023-25 cycle.

New Delhi:

South Africa ended their 27-year-long wait for an ICC title as they got their hands on the World Test Championship mace after beating Australia in the 2025 final. The Proteas chased down the second-highest target at Lord's and the highest in an ICC final as they hunted down 282 in the fourth innings with five wickets in hand.

Aiden Markram played a masterful knock of 136 and put up a match-winning partnership of 147 with captain Temba Bavuma as the two steered through the nervy times on Day 3 of the clash at Lord's. While the Proteas lost three wickets on Day 4, they held their nerves to finally cross the line after repeated heartbreaks of the past to clinch the crown. The victory means a lot to the Proteas financially, too, as it will help them sustain in Test cricket.

South Africa bag handsome 3,600,000 USD, Aussies take 2,160,000 USD

South Africa have bagged a handsome sum of 3,600,000 USD (approximately 31,05,11,700 INR). This is a substantial increase from the prize money of 1,600,000 USD that the winners got in the 2021 and 2023 finals.

Meanwhile, Australia, the runners-up, take home 2,160,000 USD (approximately 18,63,07,020 INR). The runners-up had earned 800,000 USD in the previous editions.

India bag 1,440,000 USD for finishing third

Meanwhile, India bagged a handsome sum of 1,440,000 USD (12,42,04,680 INR) for finishing third. This is a significant increase from the last edition, when South Africa, the third-ranked team, had won 450,000 USD. New Zealand, who finished fourth, took 1,200,000 USD (approximately 10,35,03,900 INR).

Here's the full list of prize money won by each team in WTC 2023-25

Winner - 3,600,000 USD (approximately 31,05,11,700 INR) - South Africa

Runners-up - 2,160,000 USD (18,63,07,020 INR) - Australia

Third-placed - 1,440,000 USD (12,42,04,680 INR) - India

Fourth-placed - 1,200,000 USD (10,35,03,900 INR) - New Zealand

Fifth-placed - 960,000 USD (8,28,03,120 INR) - England

Sixth-placed - 840,000 USD (7,24,52,730 INR) - Sri Lanka

Seventh-placed - 720,000 USD (6,21,02,340 INR) - Bangladesh

Eighth-placed - 600,000 USD (5,17,51,950 INR) - West Indies

Ninth-placed - 480,000 USD (4,14,01,560 INR) - Pakistan