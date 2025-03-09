How much prize money India won after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph? Read to find out how much prize money the Indian team received after defeating New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2024 final.

The Indian team defeated New Zealand in the summit clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides locked horns in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. The clash saw New Zealand coming in to bat first and posting a total of 251 runs in the first innings of the game.

Aiming to chase down the target, the Men in Blue put in an excellent performance, and through the performances of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Varun Chakravarthy, and many more stars, India defeated the Black Caps by four wickets and lifted the title.

It is interesting to note that after winning the Champions Trophy, the Indian team received a prize of Rs. 20 crore. On the other hand, finalists New Zealand, despite their defeat, received a prize money of Rs. 12 crore.

More to follow..