How much has Team India has changed since they last played an ODI in Australia? Check here Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return has overshadowed the ODI series between India and Australia, as fans are eager to watch them back in action. India will be playing an ODI in Australia after four years. Check how much the team has changed since then.

New Delhi:

India and Australia are set to kick off their three-match ODI series from October 19 onwards. The series has hogged the limelight and has caught much more attention than it could have as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be making their international returns.

Former skippers Kohli and Rohit last donned the Indian colours in the Champions Trophy 2025 and will be making their returns after a gap of seven months.

India are in a transition now and everyone knows that. Shubman Gill is the new ODI captain as the Men in Blue eye towards building a squad for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Gill, the new skipper, would be at the epicentre of the planning around the World Cup.

Meanwhile, if we look at the past when India and Australia last met each other in an ODI Down Under, there are some reasonable changes in the Indian team.

India last played an ODI in Australia in late 2020 when they were on an all-format tour to the nation. The two faced each other in a three-match series, which the Aussies had won 2-1. The last of the three ODIs came in Canberra, which the visitors had won for a consolation victory.

Players not present in current ODI squad who played the last ODI in Australia

Meanwhile, there are several Indian players who are not part of the current squad that were in Australia for the ODIs.

Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan are the players missing out on the ODI squad this time around.

Players who are still part of the ODI squad

Notably, there are only a handful of players who are still part of India's ODI squad for the trip to Australia. Then captain Virat Kohli, new captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav are the ones who are on the Australian soil for this ODI tour too.